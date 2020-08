AG Aaron Ford pushes for The Cares Act Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 2 weeks ago AG Aaron Ford pushes for The Cares Act Nevada's attorney General Aaron Ford wants Congress to provide relief for all student loan borrowers impacted by COVID-19. The "Cares Act" only covers student loans through the federal government. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RELIEF FOR ALL STUDENT LOANBORROWERS IMPACTED BY"COVID-19"."THE CARES ACT" ONLY COVERSSTUDENT LOANS THROUGH THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT. NOWFORD AND OTHER ATTORNEYGENERALS ARE ASKING LAWMAKERSTO EXPAND TO LOAN RELIEF TOHELP THE NEARLY -8- MILLIONBORROWERS WHO HAVE LOANS THATARE HELD BY SCHOOLS ORFINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS.MANY COLLEGE STUDENTS IN NEVADA- WHO WILL BE DOING REMOTE





You Might Like

Tweets about this