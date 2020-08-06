Remote Clip because of black flickering.

80s to lower 90s ... , but with ... scattered showers ... amber: renee's bridal take over.hopefully all of you have been watching every saturday night, right here on abc 36.

We're at acorns in beautiful mount sterling where all the magic went down,the wedding and the reception.

We've been talking to everybody who's had such a huge part in making it all come together.

I'm here with amanda and amanda your job as part of this wedding situation just probably fascinates me the most.

Amanda: well thank you, i love it.

I come in at the end, i do the detail work.

So for this wedding, we did the welcome sign, we did place card settings, we did restroom signs.

We just did all the little fine fun details that just wrap you up and it's just the fun stuff.

Amber: well, and you have a fun name, can we please, please say it?

Amanda: so i'm the crazy bunny lady.you can find me on etsy.

And why i'm the crazy bunny lady is that had rabbits my whole life.

Although currently i don't have rabbits.

I dress my children in rabbit clothing, but it's coming, just stay tuned.

Big, we're going to get big .

Amber: hey, i like it.

What i think makes it just all come together so well is you're so creative.

Obviously, to have a name like that, you have to have that creative brain and to do what you do, you create.

Amanda: yes.

So i craft for living.it's awesome.

It's amazing.

I work from home.

I get to talk with my brides through etsy, i get to talk with a lot of local brides work with venues around town.

It's a lot of fun.

Amber: and with this, tell us exactly, you come in so many of these vendors, this has been unusual for them because they had to do a lot in a short period of time.

You're used to that.

Amanda: this is all i know.

I work so much better under a time crunch.

Don't give me too long because they won't get it done until the end anyway.

So this, it really worked out with my schedule to come in at the end and- amber: well when you come in, the vision has already been created.

They know what they want, the colors have been chosen, everything's there.

How do you just up the antics a little bit?

Amanda: i love that.

I get to come in and here is my palette here is what has been chosen.

And i just come in and do details.

So i'm choosing, how can we incorporate that beautiful blue?

How can we incorporate their name?

How can we personalize it and make it unique and different right there at the end.

Amber: and kind of catch all those last minute things.

Amanda: and catch all those details,yeah.

Amber: it sounds fun.

I'm intrigued,i'm going to check out your etsy site.

How do we check it out?

Amanda: so you can find me on etsy,the crazy bunny lady, just do a quick google search and i should be the first one you see when you searched it.

Amber: and probably the only one,i'm guessing, with that name- amanda: yeah, don't have much competion.

Amber: the name alone, you know she's fun, you know she's going to do a great job and you can catch amanda's work saturday night, 7:00, abc 36.

Renee's bridal takeover.

Hopefully you all are watching.

Thank you so much for