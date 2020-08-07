'John Wick 5' Confirmed by Lionsgate

'John Wick 5' Confirmed by Lionsgate Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer revealed the production plans.

Jon Feltheimer, via 'THR' 'John Wick 4' was slated to drop in May 2021, but the release date was moved to May 2022 due to COVID-19.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' a production start date for the next two 'John Wick' films is unknown.

Since the first movie was released in 2014, Reeves' franchise has been a box office hit.

The last entry, 2019's 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,' generated $326.7 million worldwide.

Globally, the three flicks have made a combined $579 million.