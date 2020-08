Half of the proceeds from sales at Zeina's Cafe Saturday will go to the Lebanese Red Cross to help victims of the Beirut explosion.

The lebanese red cross following the massive explosion.

All you have to do is eat at the restaurant on saturday.

The family will donate 50 percent of total sales.

Earlier this week we spoke with albert zeina about a family member he lost in the explosion.

So many people saw the story.... and called albert to ask how to help.

Again, the fundraiser is happening tomorrow...all day.

At this hour...redeemer church in utica is hosting