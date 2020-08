New police chief says mask mandate, public health orders will be more strictly enforced Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:56s - Published 2 weeks ago New police chief says mask mandate, public health orders will be more strictly enforced Mayor Cooper has issued a new health order that limits alcohol consumption and late-night sales in most of Downtown and Midtown Nashville. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources State's high court upholds Lujan Grisham's ability to levy fines for health order violations The New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's ability to levy fines...

bizjournals - Published 3 weeks ago







Tweets about this Roger Harnack Pullman police chief says officers may cite/arrest those who don't wear masks https://t.co/IPaZouifsf 4 days ago vee pointer RT @9NewsMelb: The Chief Commissioner says there are a small group of Victorians who consider themselves 'sovereign citizens'. This includ… 4 days ago Ann Wilcox RT @FenitN: Also of note: the mayor’s chief of staff says government employees had “some success” monitoring for large events on social med… 1 week ago Fenit Nirappil Also of note: the mayor’s chief of staff says government employees had “some success” monitoring for large events o… https://t.co/8LPmrU4Qvc 1 week ago the crQw Really CA police? Gonna support the side that wants to defund you? Playing mask naz* is not ok. Thank God the polic… https://t.co/iUYeq9hPvR 1 week ago