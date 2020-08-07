Global  
 

New York City's Columbus Day Parade Canceled Due To Pandemic
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:36s - Published
New York City's Columbus Day Parade Canceled Due To Pandemic
New York City's Columbus Day Parade has been canceled because of the pandemic.
