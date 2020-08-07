New York City's Columbus Day Parade Canceled Due To Pandemic

New York Schools Allowed To Reopen Statewide For In-Person Classes This Fall, Gov. Cuomo SaysGov. Andrew Cuomo says schools statewide can reopen for some in-person classes this fall. He cited the state’s continued success fighting back the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
