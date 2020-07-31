|
CSU Pauses Football Activities Amid Allegations Of Racism, Verbal Abuse
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:38s - Published
CSU Director of Athletics Joe Parker said the allegations involve athletic administration, football program.
The future of CSU’s football program, and its leadership under Steve Addazio, took another turn...
Denver Post - Published
Also reported by •USATODAY.com •ESPN
