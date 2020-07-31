Webmaster Colorado State pauses football activities as it expands investigation into program amid new allegations https://t.co/PY9yTpqYMD 30 minutes ago

alan parsons meier Colorado State pauses football activities as it expands investigation into program amid new allegations… https://t.co/CqRlKB5M1c 1 hour ago

2020 year of the RAM Ughh. Ready to hear what @DNVR_Rams Has about this on the Pod.... https://t.co/qtER7TVNKF via https://t.co/T9xqnCqVJZ 3 hours ago

Audra Streetman RT @CBSDenver: CSU Pauses Football Activities Amid Allegations Of Racism & Verbal Abuse https://t.co/rBccCDkOwR https://t.co/30UuUwKvsi 3 hours ago

Andrew Mason RT @JustinTMichael: CSU pauses all football activities amid allegations of racism and verbal abuse https://t.co/ck2aVqM0Ze 3 hours ago

CBSDenver CSU Pauses Football Activities Amid Allegations Of Racism & Verbal Abuse https://t.co/rBccCDkOwR https://t.co/30UuUwKvsi 3 hours ago

Ron - SuperBowl SuperFan RT @DNVR_Sports: News: CSU pauses all football activities amid allegations of racism and verbal abuse https://t.co/OaQRhqx5qF 3 hours ago