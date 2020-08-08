Family Has Independence Day Face Off

Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Houston, Texas, USAInfo from Licensor: "On the 4th of July, we go big for our family, and this year we took it to the front yard with a total of 2880 shots divided into 2 teams armed with Roman candles.

It’s an every year occasion, but this year took the trophy.

The family and friends who showed up loved every second.

Only a few people came out with some minor burns."