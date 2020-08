'City will be pleased it is Lyon in CL' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:33s - Published 2 minutes ago 'City will be pleased it is Lyon in CL' Danny Mills expects Manchester City to beat Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals after City knocked out Real Madrid and the French club edged past Juventus. 0

