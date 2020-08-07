HK vows it won't be intimidated by U.S. sanctions

|
Beijing's top representatives in Hong Kong said on Saturday (August 8) that sanctions imposed by Washington on senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials were "clowning actions".
Separately, the Hong Kong government said the sanctions were quote "shameless and despicable." "We will not be intimidated," a government spokesman said.
The United States on Friday (August 7) imposed sanctions on Luo Huining, the head of China’s Liaison Office, as well as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other current and former officials.
Washington accuses these officials of curtailing political freedoms in the global financial hub.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of the officials, prohibit them from carrying out business in the country and generally bar Americans from doing business with them.
The move accelerates rapidly deteriorating Sino-U.S. ties, more than a month after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on Hong Kong.
Hong Kong financial regulators moved to calm market fears on Saturday, as banks in the city grappled with the implications of the sanctions.
The markets watchdog said it was not aware of any aspect of the sanctions that would affect how financial firms carry out their normal operations in the city.
While some Hong Kong residents fear for the economic implications of the move, some welcome the news.
"I think for me personally, actually not at all.
Actually, I am so excited.
I am so happy with the results (sanctions).
Because I think it is kind of a justice in Hong Kong." Beijing imposed the legislation directly on Hong Kong just before midnight on June 30, bypassing the Hong Kong legislature.
Some analysts say this signals the start of a more authoritarian rule in the semi-autonomous city and march toward mainland control.
Beijing and the Hong Kong government have said the law will not affect rights and freedoms, and that it is needed to plug security loopholes.
Some Hong Kong people have fled the city to set up home overseas, while immigration consultants have reported a surge in inquiries of people looking to leave.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Honk Hong fires back at "shameless" U.S. sanctionsChina slammed the United States for imposing "barbarous" sanctions in response to Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong.
CBS News
Carrie Lam: Hong Kong’s divisive leader now sanctioned by USCarrie Lam vowed to heal divisions when she became Hong Kong’s leader, but her tenure has been marred by massive democracy protests and a crackdown by Beijing..
WorldNews
US intelligence chief warns of China, Russia, Iran meddling in Nov electionsA top US intelligence official has warned of China, Russia and Iran meddling in the upcoming presidential elections . "We assess that China prefers that..
WorldNews
U.S. imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie LamThe Trump administration is imposing a new round of sanctions on top officials in Hong Kong, including leader Carrie Lam. The move is in response to Lam..
CBS News
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
‘Maybe I should send Trump $100 for asset freeze’: Chinese official mocks Washington over Hong Kong sanctionsThe head of mainland China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, pointed out that the recent personal US sanctions will have zero effect on him and only..
WorldNews
Carrie Lam Chief Executive of Hong Kong
Trump administration sanctions Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam, other officials over Chinese crackdownThe U.S. imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam and 10 other officials over China's crackdown on the territory.
USATODAY.com
US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executiveUS imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and other top officials for undermining territory's autonomy
BBC News
Hong Kong Liaison Office An organ of the Central People's Government (State Council) of China in Hong Kong
Luo Huining Chinese politician
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this