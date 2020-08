Decreasing Non-Essential Activity Combined With Masks And Social Distancing Could Cut COVID-19 Cases By Up To 60%



If Americans cut down on visits to non-essential businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak it could help control the spread. According to a new study published by JAMA Network Open, transmission of the.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Why So Many American Men Are Flat-Out Refusing To Wear Masks



A pair of researchers from California's Stanford and England's Middlesex University have dug deeper into the anti-mask contingent of US society. According to HuffPost, a poll of 2,459 US participants.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago