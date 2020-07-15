Beijing's top office in Hong Kong slams 'ridiculous' US sanctions

|
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
HK vows it won't be intimidated by U.S. sanctions
Honk Hong fires back at "shameless" U.S. sanctionsChina slammed the United States for imposing "barbarous" sanctions in response to Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong.
Carrie Lam: Hong Kong’s divisive leader now sanctioned by USCarrie Lam vowed to heal divisions when she became Hong Kong’s leader, but her tenure has been marred by massive democracy protests and a crackdown by Beijing..
US intelligence chief warns of China, Russia, Iran meddling in Nov electionsA top US intelligence official has warned of China, Russia and Iran meddling in the upcoming presidential elections . "We assess that China prefers that..
Carrie Lam Chief Executive of Hong Kong
U.S. imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie LamThe Trump administration is imposing a new round of sanctions on top officials in Hong Kong, including leader Carrie Lam. The move is in response to Lam..
Trump administration sanctions Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam, other officials over Chinese crackdownThe U.S. imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam and 10 other officials over China's crackdown on the territory.
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
‘Maybe I should send Trump $100 for asset freeze’: Chinese official mocks Washington over Hong Kong sanctionsThe head of mainland China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, pointed out that the recent personal US sanctions will have zero effect on him and only..
WorldNews
Hong Kong Liaison Office An organ of the Central People's Government (State Council) of China in Hong Kong
Luo Huining Chinese politician
