Beijing's top office in Hong Kong slams 'ridiculous' US sanctions
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Beijing's top office in Hong Kong slams 'ridiculous' US sanctions

Beijing's top office in Hong Kong slams 'ridiculous' US sanctions

Officials subject to US sanctions include Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and head of China's Liaison Office, Luo Huining.

HK vows it won't be intimidated by U.S. sanctions [Video]

HK vows it won't be intimidated by U.S. sanctions

Beijing’s top representative office in Hong Kong said on Saturday that sanctions imposed by Washington on senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials were “clowning actions” that would not frighten or intimidate Chinese people. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:12Published

Honk Hong fires back at "shameless" U.S. sanctions

 China slammed the United States for imposing "barbarous" sanctions in response to Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong.
CBS News

Carrie Lam: Hong Kong’s divisive leader now sanctioned by US

 Carrie Lam vowed to heal divisions when she became Hong Kong’s leader, but her tenure has been marred by massive democracy protests and a crackdown by Beijing..
WorldNews

US intelligence chief warns of China, Russia, Iran meddling in Nov elections

 A top US intelligence official has warned of China, Russia and Iran meddling in the upcoming presidential elections . "We assess that China prefers that..
WorldNews

U.S. imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam

 The Trump administration is imposing a new round of sanctions on top officials in Hong Kong, including leader Carrie Lam. The move is in response to Lam..
CBS News

Trump administration sanctions Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam, other officials over Chinese crackdown

 The U.S. imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam and 10 other officials over China's crackdown on the territory.
USATODAY.com

‘Maybe I should send Trump $100 for asset freeze’: Chinese official mocks Washington over Hong Kong sanctions

 The head of mainland China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, pointed out that the recent personal US sanctions will have zero effect on him and only..
WorldNews

