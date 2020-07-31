Oprah Is Not Messing Around, She Wants Answers About Breonna Taylor's Death

For the first time ever, Oprah Winfrey put someone other than herself on the cover of her O magazine.

This month, the late Breonna Taylor graced the cover.

The 26-year-old EMT was shot to death by police executing a no-knock warrant.

They were not looking for her.

Despite calls for the officers involved in Taylor's death to be arrested and charged, only one officer has been fired, and no charges have been filed.

Winfrey has put up 26 billboards of Taylor around Taylor's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The billboards also direct people to the website of the social justice group UntilFreedom.com, which is focusing on Taylor's case.