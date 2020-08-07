Global  
 

Oprah's billboards for Breonna
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Oprah's billboards for Breonna
Cover... now oprah winfrey is furthering her push to bring justice to breonna taylor.

L3: abc 36 news white oprah puts up billboards demanding justice for breonna taylor louisville the media mogul is spreading her message by putting up twenty-six billboards across louisville..... demanding that the police officers involved in taylor's death be arrested and charged.

The twenty-six billboards are one for every year of taylor's life.

Oprah also put taylor on the cover of her "o magazine"..

Marking the first time someone other than oprah was featured on it.

Taylor was shot multiple times march 13 when police officers raider her louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.

No drugs were found.




