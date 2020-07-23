Rajnath Singh announces embargo on 101 defence items in push for self-reliance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced embargo on import of 101 defence items including artillery guns, assault rifles and transport aircraft in a major reform initiative to boost the domestic defence industry.

Singh tweeted saying, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography & Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’”.

Singh said, “Taking cue from that evocation, the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them.

This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence.” He also said the list was made after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the armed forces, public and private industry to “assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition & equipment within India”.

Singh said the embargo on imports would be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024.The announcements made by Singh are part of the government’s recent emphasis on the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission after PM Modi’s push for self-reliant India during his address to the nation in May.