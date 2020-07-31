Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:28s - Published 1 week ago

[ NFA ] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic.

Trump: ''We've had it and we are going to save American jobs and provide relief to the American workers.'' Talks over aid - that would provide financial relief to Americans struggling amid a pandemic-battered economy - collapsed on Capitol Hill this week between Democratic lawmakers led by Pelosi and Senate Minority leader Chick Schumer, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Pelosi told Fox News the president's executive orders were 'illusions' rather than lasting solutions and said a deal between congressional Democrats and the White House was still needed.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, meanwhile, left the door open to further talks, saying he would consider any new proposal from Democrats and suggested a compromise on areas of agreement such as food assistance.

Both sides appeared willing to consider a shorter-term deal that would extend aid until the end of 2020.

Mnuchin told Fox News “We don’t have to get everything done at once... What we should do is get things done for the American public now, come back for another bill afterwards.”