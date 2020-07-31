Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks

Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks

[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged for talks to restart on extending coronavirus aid, a day after President Donald Trump sidestepped Congress and took executive actions.

Trump: ''We've had it and we are going to save American jobs and provide relief to the American workers.'' Talks over aid - that would provide financial relief to Americans struggling amid a pandemic-battered economy - collapsed on Capitol Hill this week between Democratic lawmakers led by Pelosi and Senate Minority leader Chick Schumer, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Pelosi told Fox News the president's executive orders were 'illusions' rather than lasting solutions and said a deal between congressional Democrats and the White House was still needed.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, meanwhile, left the door open to further talks, saying he would consider any new proposal from Democrats and suggested a compromise on areas of agreement such as food assistance.

Both sides appeared willing to consider a shorter-term deal that would extend aid until the end of 2020.

Mnuchin told Fox News “We don’t have to get everything done at once... What we should do is get things done for the American public now, come back for another bill afterwards.”




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Steven Mnuchin Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury

Administration Reaches Out to Democrats on Stimulus Bill

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked with Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time since negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill collapsed, but neither..
NYTimes.com

Dems say Mnuchin offered to meet but refused to budge on COVID bill

 Top Democrats say Mnuchin made an "overture" to meet but made it clear "the White House is not budging" in negotiations.
CBS News

Trump donated to Kamala Harris years ago. His campaign says it shows he's not racist.

 Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also gave money to Harris in the past.
CBS News
No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal [Video]

No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal

Talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over a U.S. coronavirus aid package remained stalled on Wednesday, with neither side budging. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Pelosi's first time at the Capitol

 Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tells Scott Pelley about her first visit to the Capitol and describes the building's symbolism.
CBS News

Pelosi: "I feel sad" for Rep. Radel and his family

 House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says she's glad Rep. Trey Radel, R-Fla., is seeking treatment after his arrest for cocaine possession.
CBS News
Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding [Video]

Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-in voting. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

Trump, Pelosi, McConnell blame each other as new coronavirus aid package remains out of reach

 Negotiations have hit a standstill as Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on funding for priorities in the new COVID-19 stimulus package.
USATODAY.com

Virus aid stalemate holds, no new relief in sight

 With Washington talks on emergency coronavirus aid having stalled, both sides are playing the blame game Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Republicans..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump's Brother, Robert, Dead At 71

 Robert Trump, President Donald Trump's younger brother, has died. The White House released a statement Saturday night from the President ... "It is with heavy..
TMZ.com
U.S. president's brother Robert Trump dies [Video]

U.S. president's brother Robert Trump dies

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:58Published

Trump has a plan to steal the election and it's not clear Democrats have a plan to stop him

 Trump has shown he's much better at crushing democracy than our institutions are at preserving it. This compulsion to believe he's a fool has real costs.
USATODAY.com

Taylor Swift warns fans to vote early because Trump opposes mail-in voting

 (CNN)Taylor Swift has a message for her fans: Vote early. The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to unpack the recent changes by the US Postal Service, including..
WorldNews

2020 election: Vote by mail works, despite what Donald Trump says

 Other Views: What the U.S. Postal Service, Congress, state election officials and voters can do now, on Nov. 3 and after to protect democracy.
USATODAY.com

National Futures Association

Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism [Video]

Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published
U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact [Video]

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:59Published
Trump whisked away after shooting outside WH [Video]

Trump whisked away after shooting outside WH

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly interrupted by the Secret Service moments after his coronavirus news conference began, to later come back to the podium to say there had been a shooting outside the White House fence. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

From Oakland to the White House? The rise of Kamala Harris

 Bancroft Way in Berkeley, California, is quaint and slow, the kind of street where everyone seems to know each other by name. This week, neighbors sat outdoors..
WorldNews

Robert Trump, the President’s Younger Brother, Dead at 71

 President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died..
WorldNews

US President Donald Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

 US President Donald Trump on Friday twice ignored a question about whether he supports QAnon, a convoluted, right-wing, pro-Trump conspiracy theory. A reporter..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump visits ailing brother Robert at New York hospital

 New York - President Donald Trump paid a visit Friday to his brother, Robert Trump, at a New York hospital after administration officials said the president's..
WorldNews

2/11: Atlanta prepares for potentially "historic" winter storm; Hollande's love life creates headache for White House

 A storm of "historic proportions" with significant ice totals has been predicted for the area, and up to nine inches of snow is forecast for north Georgia; and,..
CBS News

Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) U.S. Representative from North Carolina

Stimulus negotiations: Self-imposed deadline arrives with no sign of a deal

 Washington (CNN)This was deadline day, the day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and..
WorldNews
Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end [Video]

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Capitol Hill, Seattle Capitol Hill, Seattle Seattle Neighborhood in Washington, United States

Trump opposes extra funds for U.S. Postal Service to aid with mail-in voting

 President Trump is opposing the Democrats' calls for additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, as coronavirus relief talks remain stalled on Capitol Hill...
CBS News

Stocks rise on Wall Street; S&P 500 within 1% of record

 U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Monday, nudging the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time high set in February. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% after..
WorldNews
Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington [Video]

Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington

Members of the Indian, Vietnamese and the Tibetan communities held a protest outside the Capitol Hill in Washington against China. The protesters were holding anti-China posters, urging people to boycott Chinese products. They shouted slogans against China's expansionist policies against their neighbours. Posters urging China to vacate Akshai Chin and Kashmir were also seen during the protest. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States. 'China is aggressively trying to steal the land from India in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh. They are intimidating Bhutan. They have also claimed that the Tajikistan mountains belong to them. Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Russia are also victims of China's expansionist policies', said a protester Adapa Prasad. Members of Vietnamese community also lashed out against the Communist government of China and said that their fight is against the CCP and not the people of China. China's expansionist policy has been slammed by countries across the world. China also faced flak for the Galwan faceoff where 20 India jawans were killed. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:56Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Video of Joe Biden's call to back Erdogan opposition goes viral in Turkey

 Previously published comments made by Joe Biden criticising Turkey's president resurfaced in a video which made him the most popular topic on Twitter in the..
WorldNews

Here are the 2020 Senate races to watch as the COVID-19 election comes into focus

 Democrats want to take control over the Senate in the fall while the GOP hopes to maintain its majority. Here are the 2020 Senate races to watch.
USATODAY.com

A Virginia House Candidate Campaigns By Attacking ‘A Man Dressed as a Woman’

 As Bob Good, an opponent of same-sex marriage, tries to rally Republicans with attacks on transgender rights, Democrats see an opening in the G.O.P.-held..
NYTimes.com
Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes [Video]

Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the Indian national flag at India House in Washington. US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished the NRIs on the occasion. India's 74th Independence Day celebrations echoed worldwide on August 15 and Times Square in New York City was no exception. The tricolour was unfurled with alongside the US flag at Times Square. More than 200 Indian Americans participated in the event and witnessed the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. Indian Americans also chanted patriotic slogans to mark the special day. Flag was hoisted by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal. Jaiswal was the Guest of Honour at the event organised by Federation of Indian Association. The event was organised keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. All necessary precautions were taken during the celebration.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:29Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GxhPUchPqARJMBm

ธัญวรัตม์ สิงห์แก้ว RT @Reuters: Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume COVID-19 aid talks https://t.co/qidDbw86UD https://t.co/zYrZkngOIa 1 day ago

LindaSSmith10

Linda S Smith Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks | Reuters Video https://t.co/7hAOEWt0cd 4 days ago

AlanFis29828691

Alan Fisher Pelosi, Mnuchin open door to narrower COVID-19 aid through 2020 https://t.co/FUlAFiUYq1 via @YahooNews 4 days ago

Cindy63306167

Cindy Pelosi, Mnuchin open door to narrower COVID-19 aid through 2020 https://t.co/O0YEJFmPMX via @Yahoo 5 days ago

pepsisup

Fonza Pelosi, Mnuchin open door to narrower COVID-19 aid through 2020 https://t.co/7k2eYOauB2 via @Yahoo 5 days ago

NazDreaming

naz Pelosi, Mnuchin Open Door to Narrower COVID-19 Aid Through 2020 | Top News | US News https://t.co/a8SvF4vFI2 5 days ago

JoseAGo64480875

Jose A. Gonzalez Pelosi, Mnuchin Open Door to Narrower COVID-19 Aid Through 2020 | Top News | US News https://t.co/9c9E4KID5C 5 days ago

21stcenturycrim

TrueCrime21stcentry 🇺🇸 RT @BarbArn: Yeah, we’ll see if that happens any time soon! Pelosi, Mnuchin Signal Openness to Resume COVID-19 Aid Talks | https://t.co/GO… 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks [Video]

A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks

Congressional Democrats offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by $1 trillion if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but President Donald Trump's negotiators turned..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published
Both sides 'far apart' on coronavirus aid talks [Video]

Both sides 'far apart' on coronavirus aid talks

Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress and top aides to President Donald Trump failed to make substantial progress on a new coronavirus aid bill, saying they are still 'far apart.'

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published