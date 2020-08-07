Both sides 'far apart' on coronavirus aid talks

|
|
U.S. puts sanctions on Hong Kong leader, cites "brutal oppression"The sanctions are the latest in a string of actions the Trump administration has taken targeting China.
Trump’s WeChat ban could touch everything from Spotify to League of LegendsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Last night, the Trump administration issued a pair of stunning executive orders against Chinese technology..
Trump suggests there could be a vaccine before November 3: Is it possible?President Trump says he is optimistic the U.S. could have a COVID-19 vaccine before November 3. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the likelihood..
GOP fears Trump attacks on mail voting may backfire
Joe Biden apologizes for comments on racial diversity among African AmericansPresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is apologizing for comments he made about racial diversity among African Americans. He made the remarks at a virtual..
No deal: Democrats and White House negotiators clash over coronavirus relief billAfter a more than three-hour meeting, Democrats and White House negotiators still don’t have a deal on coronavirus relief for nearly 30 million Americans. The..
Biden launches new ad aimed at black AmericansDETROIT (AP): Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on black Americans, urging them to stand up to President..
Restaurants ask Congress for $120 billion "lifeline""This is about the farmer that provides me beautiful produce, this is about the fisherman that gives me beautiful shrimp. I'm keeping their jobs alive," Chef..
At risk of closing due to pandemic, independent restaurants seek help from CongressA new coalition of independent restaurants is pushing for congressional relief. Some analysts project one third of U.S. restaurants are at risk of closing for..
Today in History for August 7thHighlights of this day in history: U.S. embassies bombed in E. Africa; Congress OKs powers to expand the Vietnam War; The Battle of Guadalcanal begins; Kon-Tiki..
'We're very far apart': Coronavirus relief negotiations left in uncertainty after Congress leaves for the weekendBoth sides push for a compromise by the end of the week, but progress on a deal has bogged down.
