Both sides 'far apart' on coronavirus aid talks
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:55s
Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress and top aides to President Donald Trump failed to make substantial progress on a new coronavirus aid bill, saying they are still 'far apart.'

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. puts sanctions on Hong Kong leader, cites "brutal oppression"

 The sanctions are the latest in a string of actions the Trump administration has taken targeting China.
CBS News

Trump’s WeChat ban could touch everything from Spotify to League of Legends

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Last night, the Trump administration issued a pair of stunning executive orders against Chinese technology..
The Verge

Trump suggests there could be a vaccine before November 3: Is it possible?

 President Trump says he is optimistic the U.S. could have a COVID-19 vaccine before November 3. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the likelihood..
CBS News
GOP fears Trump attacks on mail voting may backfire [Video]

GOP fears Trump attacks on mail voting may backfire

[NFA] State and local elections data show Democratic voters are embracing mail-in ballots at rates far above Republicans ahead of a contest that could see decreased turnout on election day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Joe Biden apologizes for comments on racial diversity among African Americans

 Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is apologizing for comments he made about racial diversity among African Americans. He made the remarks at a virtual..
CBS News

No deal: Democrats and White House negotiators clash over coronavirus relief bill

 After a more than three-hour meeting, Democrats and White House negotiators still don’t have a deal on coronavirus relief for nearly 30 million Americans. The..
CBS News

Biden launches new ad aimed at black Americans

 DETROIT (AP): Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on black Americans, urging them to stand up to President..
WorldNews

United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Restaurants ask Congress for $120 billion "lifeline"

 "This is about the farmer that provides me beautiful produce, this is about the fisherman that gives me beautiful shrimp. I'm keeping their jobs alive," Chef..
CBS News

At risk of closing due to pandemic, independent restaurants seek help from Congress

 A new coalition of independent restaurants is pushing for congressional relief. Some analysts project one third of U.S. restaurants are at risk of closing for..
CBS News

Today in History for August 7th

 Highlights of this day in history: U.S. embassies bombed in E. Africa; Congress OKs powers to expand the Vietnam War; The Battle of Guadalcanal begins; Kon-Tiki..
USATODAY.com

'We're very far apart': Coronavirus relief negotiations left in uncertainty after Congress leaves for the weekend

 Both sides push for a compromise by the end of the week, but progress on a deal has bogged down.
USATODAY.com

