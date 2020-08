Parents look to tutors as school resumes

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:21s - Published 2 weeks ago

We look at how tutors are planning to help students during the pandemic.

As Covid-19 concerns continue around the state, many are worried about how students will return to the classroom and their studies.

TUTORING IS IN HIGHDEMAND RIGHT NOW.BUT WHAT ABOUT FAMILIES WHOCAN'TAFFORD IT.

SHE SAYS PARENTS NEEDTO KNOWWHAT THEY'RE OPTIONS ARE TO MAKETHE MOSTOF THEIR CHILDS EDUCATION.

THE CORONAVIRUS HAS CHANGED THEWAYSCHOOLS ARE EDUCATING IT'SSTUDENTS.TERI LYNN BREWSTER WAS A TEACHERFOR 12YEARS AND HAS BEEN APROFESSIONAL TUTORFOR THE LAST 32."IF WE DON'T FIND A WAY TO REACHEVERYBODY THERE'S GONNA BEKIDS THAT ARE GONNA BE LEFTOUT."SHE SAYS STUDENTS LEARNING ON AHYBRIDOR VIRUAL PROGRAM MAY NEED EXTRAHELP.AND SOME STUDENTS COULD FALLBEHIND."THEY'RE ALREADY STRUGGLINGSTUDENTS AND IF THEY CAN'T LEARNIN 5 DAYS THEY'RE GONNA CONVINCETHEMSELVES THEY CAN'T DO IT IN."JACKSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISPLANNINGFOR A VIRTUAL ONLY FALLSEMESTER,AS THE LARGEST DISTRICT IN THESTATE ,THIS COULD LEAVE THOUSANDS OFPARENTSSCRAMBLING TO FIND THE PROPERRESOURCES."CAUSE I WANT ALL OF OUR KIDS TOBEHAPPY AND EDUCATED AT THE SAMELEVEL."BREWSTER CHARGES 50 AN HOUR, BUTTHE AVERAGE COST OF A TUTOR CANRANGE FROM25 TO 80 DOLLARS AN HOURSO WHAT ABOUT FAMILIES WHO CAN'TAFFORD A PRIVATE TUTOR?

BREWSTERRECCOMENDS USINGWEBSITES LIKE KHAN ACADEMY,I-X-L , ANDEDUCATIONAL YOUTUBE VIDEOS TOGIVESTUDENTS THE EXTRA HELP THEYNEED."I JUST WANNA GO SCOOP EM ALL UPIN A BASKET AND SAY COME OVERHERE WE'LL JUST TUTOR MATH ALLDAY BUT I CAN'T I DON'T KNOWWHAT TO DO THAT IT'S JUST SAD."IT BREAKS HER HEART KNOWINGTHERE'SSTUDENTS WITHOUT INTERNET ACCESSANDTHE PROPER RESOURCES TO LEARNFROM HOME.05:16- THE OLD SAYING IT TAKES AVILLAGE THAT'S GONNA BE TRUERNOW MORE THAN EVER.

05:23 VOSHE SAYS IT'S GOING TO TAKE THEWHOLE COMMUNITY, PARENTS,TEACHERS, AND LEADERSTO COME TOGETHER AND MAKE SURETHAT NOSTUDENT IS LEFT BEHIND.

AND HINDS, RANKIN, AND MADISONCOUNTY WILLALL HAVE OPTIONS OF SOME FORM OFDISTANCELEARNING DEPENDING ON GRADE ORPERSONALPREFERENCE.WHETHER YOUR CHILD IS IN CLASS 5DAYS, HALF AWEEK, OR STAYING HOME ALLTOGETHER,BREWSTER SAYS PARENTS NEED TOKNOWWHAT RESOURCES ARE AVAILABLE FORTHEIRCHILD.LIVE IN JACKSON, CECIL HANNIBAL,16 WAPTNEWS.