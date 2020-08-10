2021 Nissan Rogue Design preview in Studio

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport receives a fresh new front end appearance for the 2020 model year, along with redesigned rear tail lamps, revised trim level and option package content.

Set for sale in fall 2019, the 2020 Rogue Sport expands on the long list of enhancements for the 2019 model year - which included the addition of available ProPILOT Assist, Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, updated audio system with standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and available Bose® Audio System with nine speakers.

Most prominent among the 2020 Rogue Sport refinements is the new exterior design that offers a more technical feel - helping provide a greater separation from its Nissan Rogue stable mate.

The new front fascia features a new hood, Vmotion grille and bumper.

The aggressive lighting treatment includes LED signature Daytime Running Lights.

In the rear, a new combination light design matches the more dynamic look of the front end.

A new 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design and two new colors, Nitro Lime Metallic and Monarch Orange Metallic, complete the exterior makeover.