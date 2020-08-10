Global  
 

Lauderhill Man Arrested In Connection To Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
Lauderhill Man Arrested In Connection To Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Lauderhill Man Arrested In Connection To Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Brooke Shafer reports Stanley Johnson gave a gun to man who started shooting, injuring two people.

