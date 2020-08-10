Lauderhill Man Arrested In Connection To Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Man Taken Into Custody After Standoff With Fort Lauderdale SWAT Team



CBS4's Ted Scouten shares more on the tense situation between police and 25-year-old Merville Vaughn Jr. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:23 Published 4 hours ago

18-Year-Old Marion Maddox Charged In Fatal Worcester County Shooting



Maryland State Police are charging an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday afternoon in Worcester County. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:26 Published 7 hours ago