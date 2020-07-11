Springfield district looks to air purifiers to fight COVID-19

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 day ago

The school board is expected to approve a $250,000 purchase of 500 air purifiers to be installed in buildings at all of its campuses.

Springfield public schools is taking air*conditioning to a whole new level.

Kezi nine news reorter connor mccarthy joins us live from springfield and shows how the district plans to scrub the air inside all of their buildings.

Matt and renee-- springfield public schools is expected to approved the purchase of 500 air- purifiers at a cost of 250- thousand dollars.

All thanks to money provided through the cares act.

The plan is to use these air purifiers to get kids back in the classroom as soon as possible... like here at hamlin middle school.

The district has been looking into purchasing air- purifiers since the pandemic began.

Acccording to i- wave... the purifiers manufacturer.... each one has a 99 percent success rate at killing the coronavirus within 30 minutes.

The director of facilities and operations put together the plan for purifiers and he says he will send his kids back to school with this new tool.

As i turned in my report, you know we put a lot of hours to get this blue print together, and as it turned in, i said i so confident there no reason why, other than state guidelines to not have students and staff back in our buildings.

Rutledge says the first shippment is planned to be here by the end of the week and elementary schools in springfield will be the first to get the purifiers.

That's because the district's k through 3 grades currently meet county and state health guidlines and that would be the first age group back in tbe classroom.

The springfield school board meeting is going to start at 7.

As a side note... the bethel school board just started their meeting moments ago and they will be discusing their fall plans.

Reporting live in springfield