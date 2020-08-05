In Taiwan, U.S. health chief attacks China's pandemic response

|
Taiwan Country in East Asia
China accused of trying to turn Taiwan into next Hong Kong
Taiwan says virus aid sent quietly to avoid Beijing protestsTaipei: Taiwan sent COVID-19 assistance to foreign countries surreptitiously to avoid protests from China, its foreign minister said on Tuesday during a meeting..
WorldNews
Taiwan FM says China trying to turn island into 'next Hong Kong'Shares China is trying to turn democratic Taiwan into another Hong Kong, the island's foreign minister warned Tuesday as he met with a senior US official making..
WorldNews
HHS Sec. Azar visits Taiwan amid US-China tensionHealth and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar met with the Taiwanese President on Monday during the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the..
USATODAY.com
Alex Azar American politician
China sends fighter jets as US health chief visits TaiwanTAIPEI : Chinese air force jets briefly crossed the mid-line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday and were tracked by Taiwanese missiles, Taiwan's government said, as..
WorldNews
U.S. health chief offers Taiwan 'strong' support
