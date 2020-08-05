Global  
 

In Taiwan, U.S. health chief attacks China's pandemic response
In Taiwan, U.S. health chief attacks China's pandemic response

In Taiwan, U.S. health chief attacks China's pandemic response

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar attacked China's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday (August 11) and said that if such an outbreak had emerged in Taiwan or the United States it could have been "snuffed out easily."

