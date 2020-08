Fire service and locals team up to rescue bull that fell into 60-foot-deep well in south India

Fire service officials teamed up with locals in Tirumangalam, south India to rescue a bull that had fallen into a 60-foot-deep well.

Vetrivel, a farmer, had tied his bull up but the animal managed to get free and fell into a nearby well.

Upon hearing the bull's cries, locals rushed to the scene and called the fire and rescue service for help.

The animal was slowly winched out of the pit after several ropes were tied around its body.

This footage was filmed on July 18.