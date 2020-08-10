Global  
 

Rachael Ray Escapes House Fire Safely

Celebrity chef and talk show host Rachael Ray is safe following a fire in her upstate New York home.

Officials confirmed to CNN that Ray and her husband escaped the blaze unscathed.

The couple and their dog were home at the house in Lake Luzerne on Sunday when the fire broke out.

According to officials, the fire mostly damaged the main house on the property.

Ray has been filming her daytime talk show "The Rachael Ray Show" from her home during the pandemic shutdown.

