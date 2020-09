Olly Murs feels excited to make his Soccer Aid comeback following knee injury Bang Media - Duration: 01:18s - Published on August 11, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 01:18s - Published Olly Murs feels excited to make his Soccer Aid comeback following knee injury Pop star Olly Murs is set to make his 'Soccer Aid' comeback following a bad knee injury. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Olly Murs had two hours to save his leg



Olly Murs was given two hours to save his leg after fears the metal plate in his knee became infected. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:44 Published 6 days ago