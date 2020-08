After an amazing streak of 102 days without a new coronavirus case, New Zealand reports new COVID-19 transmissions.

New Zealand’s Streak of No New COVID-19 Cases Ends at 102 Days as Precautions Return

New Zealand has been hailed globally after its success in battling COVID-19 and being able to go for...

The discovery of four infected family members in Auckland two days ago shocked a country that had not...

New Zealand has recorded four new cases of Covid-19, after more than 100 days without any community...