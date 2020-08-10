Kelly Clarkson Filling In For Simon Cowell On 'AGT'
Kelly Clarkson to the rescue!
While Simon Cowell recovers from his back surgery following his terrifying e-bike accident, Clarkson will serve as a guest judge on "America's Got Talent".
Cowell suffered a serious back injury on Sunday when he fell off an electric bike.
