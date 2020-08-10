Global  
 

Kelly Clarkson Filling In For Simon Cowell On 'AGT'
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Kelly Clarkson to the rescue!

While Simon Cowell recovers from his back surgery following his terrifying e-bike accident, Clarkson will serve as a guest judge on "America's Got Talent".

