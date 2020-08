Rusty's Raw Bar & Grill in Estero has liquor license suspended

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:12s - Published 1 week ago

CORAL - ARE FURTHER RESTRICTIONSON FERTILIZERS THE RIGHT WAY TOGOTONIGHT OWNERS OF RUSTY’S BARAND GRILL IN ESTERO AREDISPUTING CLAIMS THAT THEYVIOLATED C-D-C GUIDELINES.

THEBAR’S LIQUOR LICENSE HAS BEENSUSPENDED AFTER THE STATE SAYSIT HOSTED A LARGE GATHERING OVERTHE WEEKEND.SOME RESTAURANTS AREFINDING IT HARDER THAN OTHERS TOFOLLOW C-D-C SAFETY GUIDELINESDUE TO THE COVID-19.FOX 4’S MIANA MASSEY LIVE INESTERO WHERE SHE SPOKE WITHCUSTOMERS AND OTHER BUSINESSOWNERS ABOUT THE NEWRESTRICTIONS.FOX 4’S MIANA MASSEY JOINS USLIVE FROM ESTERO AFTER SPEAKINGWITH CUSTOMERS AND OTHERBUSINESS OWNERS ABOUT THESESAFETY RESTRICTIONS.

MIANA?SOUTHWEST FLORIDA RESTAURANTSAND BUSINESSES ARE ADJUSTINGPROTOCOL TO MEET CDC GUIDELINESI SPOKE WITH A RESTAURANT WHOSSTARTED AN ENTIRE CAMPAIGNDEDICATED TO KEEPING YOU SAFEBUT FIRST LETS GET INTO RUSTYSBAR AND GRILL IN ESTERORESTAURANT WHO RECENTLY GOTTHEIR LIQOUR LICENSE REVOKEDAFTER NOT ABIDING TO GUIDELINE(10-20)(28-34)(111-117)TODAY THE STATE OF FLORIDACRACKING DOWN ON RUSTY’S RAW BARAND GRILL IN ESTEROSUSPENDINGTHEIR LIQUOR LICENSE AFTER ACROWED GATHERING LAST SATURDAY."IM SURPRISED AND A LITTLE BITAPPALLED WITH EVERYTHING GOINGON THIS GUY IS TRYING TO MAKE ALIVING AND ITS A GREAT LITTLEBAR THEY RUN IT WELL.

THEY SEEMTO BE JUMPING THROUGH EVERY HOOPNOBODIES TRYING TO GET AWAY WITHANYTHING SO ITS A LITTLE BITUNFORTUNATE"DOZENS OF CUSTOMERS TURNING AWAYTHIS EVENING AFTER READING LARGESIGNS POSTED ON THE DOORSSTATING NO ALCOHOL"THIS IS THE GREATEST PLACE TOCOME AND VISIT AND RELAX, IT WASSHOCKING TO SEE THIS BECAUSETHEY ARE SO GOOD TO OTHERPATRONS"RUSTY’S OWNERS POSTING THISSTATEMENT TO FACEBOOK"Rusty’s restaurant managementhas camera footage of the entireevening, which shows that at nopoint in time was there evmore than the maximum allowedunder the Governor’s executiveorder"THE STATE CLAIMING OVER 200PEOPLE INSIDE THE RESTAURANTSATURDAY EVENING AND EVEN MOREWAITING OUTSIDREGULAR DON ANGELL HOPING THESTATE WILL GIVE OWNERS ANOTHERCHANCE TO MAKE THINGS RIGHT."MAYBE THREE STRIKES YOUR OUTBUT TO SUSPEND THEM I THINK IS ALITTLE STRONG"WE CHECKED IN WITH ANOTHER SWFLFAVORITEFORD’S GARAGE WHO’SMADE QUICK CHANGES TO PROTECTCUSTOMER BUT THEY SAY THE NEWSOF RUSTY’S DOES NOT COME AS ASURPRISE."ITS NOT SHOCKING TO US BECAUSEWE’VE SEEN IT TAKE PLACE AND WEKNOW ITS ONE THING THE STATE ISDOING TO HELP ENFORCE THE RULES"FORD IS SETTING THE STANDARD BYLAUNCHING THE "BE THE SAFESTCAMPAIGN".WITH DIGITAL MENUS,DIVIDERS BETWEEN BOOTHS, ANDSIGNS ON EACH TABLE AND ON THEGROUND URGING CUSTOMERS TOFOLLOW NEW GUIDELINES."WE WANT OUR GUEST TO KNOW IFTHEY COME TO FORDS GARAGE ITSGOING TO BE THE SAFEST PLACETHAT THEY CAN EAT WITH THEIRFAMILY"THEY SAY A LOSS FOR ONERESTAURANT, IS A LOSS FOR THEMALLENCOURAGING RUSTY’S TO KEEPPUSHING ON AND MAKE SAFTEY APRIORI"WE ARE IN SUPPORT OF EVERYRESTAURANT REALLY BEING GREATABOUT THE SATEY BECAUSE IT WILLLET EVERYONE KNOW THAT THEY CANHAVE A MEAL AND NOT WORRY ABOUTBEING IN A DANGEROUSENVIRONMENT"YUNUSRASSOULL//DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONSFORDS GARAGEWE ASKED FOR CAMERA FOOTAGE FROMTHE NIGHT OF THE EVENT, BUT THEBUSINESS HAS DECIDED NOT TORELEASE IT JUST YETWHILE THIS RUSTY’S LOCATION ISNOT ABLE TO SELL ALCOHOL AT THEMOMENT THEY ARE STILL OPEN,SERVING FOOD AND BEVERAGESTHEOWNER URGING PEOPLE TO S