It was public's fault: Eye-witness shares details of Bengaluru violence

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Sharif, who belongs to Civil Defence and also an eye witness to the vandalisation of DJ Halli Police Station in Bengaluru where violence had broken out on late night of August 11, held the public accountable for the violence which has killed at least three people.

"We're from Civil Defence and had come to protect Police.

It was public's fault.

This (Police Station) is like my temple, my masjid," Sharif said.

Watch: Young Muslims form human chain to save temple during Bengaluru violence [Video]

Watch: Young Muslims form human chain to save temple during Bengaluru violence

A group of Muslim youths had formed a human chain around a temple to protect it from arsonists after violence had broken out on August 11 late night in Bengaluru. Major violence had occurred in Bengaluru over a social media post. At least 3 died, 60 police officials were injured.

Watch: Muslim youth forms human chain to save temple amidst Bengaluru riots

 Angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas, and in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru. The mob also caused damage..
