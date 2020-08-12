It was public's fault: Eye-witness shares details of Bengaluru violence

Sharif, who belongs to Civil Defence and also an eye witness to the vandalisation of DJ Halli Police Station in Bengaluru where violence had broken out on late night of August 11, held the public accountable for the violence which has killed at least three people.

"We're from Civil Defence and had come to protect Police.

It was public's fault.

This (Police Station) is like my temple, my masjid," Sharif said.