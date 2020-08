Health Headlines - 8-11-20 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 01:40s - Published 1 hour ago Health Headlines - 8-11-20 In today's health headlines we talk about that Russia is the first country to bring forward a Coronavirus vaccine though it does not have a lot of clinical trials behind the vaccine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RUSSIA HAS BECOME THE WORLD'SFIRST COUNTRY TO APPROVE ACOVID-19 VACCINE FORUSE IN ITS CITIZENS.TODAY'S ANNOUNCEMENT THOUGH WASMET WITH CAUTION OUTSIDE THECOUNTRY BECAUSE THE VACCINE HASNOT BEEN SUBJECTED TOLARGE-SCALE TESTING.AS MATTHEW BODNER TELLS US...RUSSIAN RESEARCHERS HAVEPUBLISHED NO PROOFOF ITS SAFETY OR ITSEFFECTIVENESS.RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTINSAID SO HIMSELF TODAY, RUSSIA'SCORONAVIRUS VACCINE ISHERE, IT IS SAFE, IT ISEFFECTIVE, IT CAUSES STABLEIMMUNITY, BUT MOST IMPORTANT ITIS FIRST TOMARKET.IT'S CLEAR FROM THE NAME ITSELF.THEY'RE DECIDING TO CALL ITSPUTNIK... AFTER THAT 1957SATELLITE THE SOVIET UNIONLAUNCHED,LAUNCHING THE SPACE RACE.NOW THAT SAID, THERE'S A LOTTHAT REMAINS UNKNOWN ABOUT THEVACCINE.IT HAS ONLY BEEN THROUGH PHASEONE AND TWO CLINICAL TRIALS.THAT MEANS THAT MAYBE, AT MOST,UNDER STRICT MEDICALOBSERVATION, 100 PEOPLE OR SOHAVE BEENINJECTED.A REALLY GOOD WAY TO THINK ABOUTTHIS ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY IS THATRUSSIA IS MOVINGFORWARD WITH DOING ITS PHASETHREE TRIALS LIVE.BUT WHAT REALLY REMAINS UNDERQUESTION IS THE LONG-TERMEFFECTS OF THIS VACCINE.THERE HAVE BEEN NO STUDIES ONIT.:53 - :58"SO REALLY, IT'S A TOO EARLYSTAGE TO TRULY ASSESS WHETHERIT'S GOING TO BE EFFECTIVE,WHETHER IT'S GOING TO WORK ORNOT."THIS HAS NOT STOPPED RUSSIA'SDIRECT INVESTMENT FUND FROMMOVING AHEAD WITHINTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS TOPRODUCE THE VACCINE.1:06 - 1:14"WE HAVE ALREADY RECEIVEDTENTATIVE INTEREST ANDPRELIMINARY REQUESTS FOR ONEBILLIONDOSES OF RUSSIAN VACCINE."1:15 - 1:24A LOT OF DETAILS REMAIN UNCLEARON THAT, BUT IT'S OBVIOUS THATTHERE'S A LOT OF HYPE AROUND THERUSSIAN VACCIN