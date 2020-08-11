Trending: Bindi Irwin

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s
Bindi Irwin, the daughter of famed crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, is pregnant with her first child.

Bindi Irwin announces she's pregnant, expecting first child with husband Chandler Powell

Australian TV personality Bindi Irwin has announced on Tuesday that she and husband Chandler Powell...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Just Jared, E! Online, Just Jared Jr, Brisbane Times, Independent, ContactMusic, CBS News, AceShowbiz


Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child: 'Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021'

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are going to be parents!
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Independent, Daily Caller



Bindi Irwin Is Having A Baby [Video]

Bindi Irwin Is Having A Baby

Here's the story.

Credit: Celebrity Wire Duration: 00:53
Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy in cute Instagram post😍 [Video]

Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy in cute Instagram post😍

Bindi Irwin is pregnant, and her baby already has its own little khaki shirt!

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know Duration: 00:42
Activist Bindi Irwin Announces Pregnancy [Video]

Activist Bindi Irwin Announces Pregnancy

Bindi Irwin, the 22-year old environmental activist, has announced she is expecting her first child. Nearly five months after her wedding to Chandler Powell, Irwin shared the news of her pregnancy on..

Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38