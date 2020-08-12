Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 day ago

Now the state of Indiana is offering 10 million dollars in grant money to help support events that keep the culture of Indiana alive.

Fairs, festivals, and other arts events have been hit hard by COVID-19.

$10 million in grants available for arts & cultural events in Indiana

By covid-19.

Now the state of indiana is offering 10 million dollars in grant money to help support events that keep the culture of indiana alive.

News 18's meredith hackler talked with the tippecanoe arts federation, as well as musicians, who discuss how important these events are.

The taste of tippecanoe..

Mosey down main street and outfest are just a few of the events that were canceled this year due to covid-19 "we are at a loss of over 250-thousand dollars."-tetia lee the tippecanoe arts federation had to cancel it's two largest events this year..

Which has lead to that large decline in revenue.

"tap for taf the craft beerestival as well as the taste of tippecanoe both are very much mission related to our organization and they are also fundraisers."- tetia lee without those fundraisers..

Taf isn't able to complete their mission of growing the arts..

That's why this annoucement by the lt.

Governor of indiana..

Is so important.

"for organizations like ours, it helps us to continue to do the work that we have been doing."-tatia (nats( as for muscians like the local band shorty and the chef being able to continue these festivals is crucial to their careers.

"music and the arts and entertainment you know comedy it really boosts the moral of people and i think that's a major part of mental health."-marc ridge "it's history it's culture..

Music is very important and it's very nice to know that backing is coming out."-kyle bledsoe covid-19 canceled around 80 gigs the band had planned since the start of the pandemic.

(nats( and while they have been playing more gigs outside these days..

They hope people will realize how important local music..

Arts and events are to the quality of life in our community.

(nats( "when you are cooped up in your house for months and you can't do anything you need to hear some tunes sometimes or go laugh at a comedy show."- marc ridge "everything should be appreciated a little more after we are done on the other side of this thing."-kyle bledsoe again that was meredith hackler reporting.

Arts and cultural organizations can start applying for the grant on friday august 14th.

For a link to apply head to our website wlfi dot com.

A major decision was made by the big ten.

Fall football is a