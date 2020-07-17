Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meteor shower lights up Bosnian sky

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Meteor shower lights up Bosnian sky

Meteor shower lights up Bosnian sky

A meteor shower lit up the skies above southern Bosnia on Tuesday night, giving stargazers a rare opportunity to see a display of shooting stars with the naked eye.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina Country in the Balkans

Daredevil divers plunge from Bosnian bridge in centuries-old tradition [Video]

Daredevil divers plunge from Bosnian bridge in centuries-old tradition

Divers hurl themselves from a 24-metre high bridge in the Bosnian town of Mostar.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:12Published
Extreme bridge diving goes ahead in Bosnia despite COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Extreme bridge diving goes ahead in Bosnia despite COVID-19 pandemic

Organisers stressed it was important that the tradition, whose origins date back to 1664, was not put on hold.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
The big picture: Bosnia and Herzegovina's energy transition [Video]

The big picture: Bosnia and Herzegovina's energy transition

Bosnia and Herzegovina is moving towards large-scale hydroelectricity plants as it moves away from dirty coal. But how will these plans affect people on a local levelView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 05:41Published
Hydro power to the people: the fight against Bosnia and Herzegovina's hydroelectric dams [Video]

Hydro power to the people: the fight against Bosnia and Herzegovina's hydroelectric dams

Bosnia and Herzegovina depends on dirty coal. Hydroelectricity generation is a cleaner, greener alternative. So why are locals protesting against the building of dams and barragesView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Timelapse captures Perseid meteor shower over Switzerland [Video]

Timelapse captures Perseid meteor shower over Switzerland

This footage, filmed on Monday (August 11), shows the Perseid meteor shower approaching its dazzling peak. Captured in Vétroz, Switzerland, the timelapse was filmed using several cameras pointing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:19Published