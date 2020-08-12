Microsoft Surface Duo Announced; A Better Treatment For Parkinson's | Digital Trends Live 8.12.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 3 weeks ago Microsoft Surface Duo Announced; A Better Treatment For Parkinson's | Digital Trends Live 8.12.20 On Digital Trends Live today: IBM teamed with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to leverage A.I. In search for a better treatment for Parkinson's disease, we talk to IBM's Dr. Jianying Hu about the research; Digital Trends Editor In Chief Jeremy Kaplan discusses Microsoft's Surface Duo and where it fits into the fold; It's TBD, a weekly confluence of tech and pop culture, hosted by Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner; In the news: TikTok had been storing Android MAC addresses up until November of last year; XBox Series X could come in November but...without Halo; Twitter will allow users to control who can reply to their tweets; and NASA's hunt for more habitable exoplanets through the TESS mission has been a huge success. 0

