Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen Show DJ Opens Up

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Ellen Show DJ Opens Up

Ellen Show DJ Opens Up

Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been the DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" since 2014.

Boss addressed allegations from some employees about a toxic work environment at the long-running talk show.

CNN reports that Boss made a brief statement to US Weekly.

"We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," Boss told the publication.

Last week his predecessor, DJ Tony Okungbowa, said he did "feel the toxicity of the environment," in his nearly ten years at "Ellen." An internal investigation has been launched by the show's distributor, Warner Bros.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Opens Up About Allegations Against Ellen DeGeneres

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss is breaking his silence about the allegations surrounding Ellen DeGeneres....
Just Jared - Published

Kevin Hart declares Ellen DeGeneres ‘one of the dopest people’ while blaming spiralling downfall on the internet

Kevin Hart has joined Scooter Braun and Katy Perry in defending Ellen DeGeneres as she faces a...
PinkNews - Published

‘The Ellen Show’ Sees Lowest Ratings Amid Reports Of Toxic Work Environment, Sexual Misconduct

The ratings dropped 29 percent from the same week last year
Daily Caller - Published


Tweets about this

etalkCTV

etalk Stephen 'tWitch' Boss opens up about his experience as a DJ on #Ellen's show https://t.co/GD4J7MhNE4 15 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Ellen Show DJ Opens Up: https://t.co/O55AsCvrRB #Twitch 2 days ago

YahooCanadaNews

Yahoo Canada News The Grey's star opens up about what would have made her leave the show years ago. https://t.co/ypI5N1pdkH 6 days ago

BADGALMAK

knitter! Every time Mary Ellen opens her mouth I wanna box her in she mouth I’ll show her ghetto 6 days ago

storysmithscb

Scott's editing #QuintessentialUniversalErotica 🐝 I will end this game we're playing The Oldest Twit in the Box by *hack* remembering back in the day, kids *hack hac… https://t.co/Pt4rVdjpRO 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Staff Says Ellen's Mistreatment Of Staff Is 'Common Knowledge' [Video]

Staff Says Ellen's Mistreatment Of Staff Is 'Common Knowledge'

Brad Garrett is doubling down on a series of blistering allegations against Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her talk show in a memo following numerous accounts of abuse. It came..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Top 20 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments [Video]

Top 20 Most Confrontational Talk Show Moments

Shots were fired during the most confrontational talk show moments. For this list, we’re looking at the most combative back-and-forths on talk shows.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 25:24Published
Former Ellen DJ Details Toxicity And Racism On Show [Video]

Former Ellen DJ Details Toxicity And Racism On Show

Another former member of the Ellen Show has come out to detail toxic behind the scenes behavior. In an instagram post DJ and actor Tony Okungbowa addressed recent reports that the daytime talk show has..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published