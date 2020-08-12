University Was Supposed To Be My Escape. The A-Level Algorithm Could Rob Me Of That
University Was Supposed To Be My Escape. The A-Level Algorithm Could Rob Me Of That
Students from disadvantaged schools are worried their A-level results will be lowered by a computer.
Schools cancelled exams when the country went into lockdown between March and July.
Now, an algorithm used by regulator Ofqual will be used to award grades which considers a school's past performance when determining a pupil's grade.
Here we speak to Rhianna Prewett who says that this puts her and other students from underprivileged backgrounds at a disadvantage.
