England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again

Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching the ICC's code of conduct.

Joe Root confirms that James Anderson will not be rested for the second Testagainst Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. “Jimmy is likely to play, yes. Wouldn’tyou give him the opportunity with nearly 600 wickets?” Root said.

 England bowler James Anderson is backed by captain Joe Root to return to "the peak of his powers" before second Test against Pakistan.
 England bowler James Anderson is backed by captain Joe Root to return to "the peak of his powers" before second Test against Pakistan.
England cricketer James Anderson speaks to the press ahead of his team'ssecond Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on ThursdayAugust 13.

Ben Stokes will miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan as he preparesto travel to New Zealand to be with his family. Stokes has played a full partin England’s red-ball team this summer, captaining his country for the firsttime in the series opener against West Indies, scoring important runs andtaking wickets while battling a thigh injury.

Stokes to miss remainder of Pakistan series for family reasons

 England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan for family reasons, it has been announced.
 England bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee for using "inappropriate language" during the first Test against Pakistan.
 BBC Sport's Michael Vaughan says James Anderson and Stuart Broad "set the tone" as England bowled well against Pakistan in the morning session of day two of the..
Chris Woakes doubts he will emulate James Anderson and Stuart Broad inreaching 500 Test wickets and is unfazed about occasionally flying under theradar when compared with his more illustrious England team-mates. Much wasmade of Broad’s omission from the first Test of the summer against the WestIndies last month and he responded in emphatic fashion with 16 wickets at10.93 to join Anderson in the exclusive 500-club.

England captain Joe Root is confident that Jimmy Anderson will soon return to form. “You question...
England bowler James Anderson is backed by captain Joe Root to return to "the peak of his powers"...
England bowler James Anderson is backed by captain Joe Root to return to "the peak of his powers"...
Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes partner up to propel England to an unlikely three-wicket win over Pakistan.

England’s Joe Root says his side showed skill and mental strength to clench avictory over Pakistan in the raisethebat first Test at Emirates Old Traffordby three wickets.

England will make a late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness before deciding ontheir final XI for the first Test against Pakistan. Stokes has been managing aquad injury for the past couple of weeks and,..

