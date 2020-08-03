England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again
Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching the ICC's code of conduct.
Joe Root confirms that James Anderson will not be rested for the second Testagainst Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. “Jimmy is likely to play, yes. Wouldn’tyou give him the opportunity with nearly 600 wickets?” Root said.
Ben Stokes will miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan as he preparesto travel to New Zealand to be with his family. Stokes has played a full partin England’s red-ball team this summer, captaining his country for the firsttime in the series opener against West Indies, scoring important runs andtaking wickets while battling a thigh injury.
Chris Woakes doubts he will emulate James Anderson and Stuart Broad inreaching 500 Test wickets and is unfazed about occasionally flying under theradar when compared with his more illustrious England team-mates. Much wasmade of Broad’s omission from the first Test of the summer against the WestIndies last month and he responded in emphatic fashion with 16 wickets at10.93 to join Anderson in the exclusive 500-club.
