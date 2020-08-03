England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again

England’s ‘Mr Dependable’ Chris Woakes is happy to stay out of the limelight



Chris Woakes doubts he will emulate James Anderson and Stuart Broad inreaching 500 Test wickets and is unfazed about occasionally flying under theradar when compared with his more illustrious England team-mates. Much wasmade of Broad’s omission from the first Test of the summer against the WestIndies last month and he responded in emphatic fashion with 16 wickets at10.93 to join Anderson in the exclusive 500-club.

