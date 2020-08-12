James Anderson has no plans to stop playing for England after 600th wicket

Global  
 

James Anderson gave the strongest hint yet that he is actively planning forone last crack at the Ashes next winter, promising that his historic 600thTest wicket is a stepping stone rather than the end of the road.

Anderson’sbig moment was delayed by dropped catches and rain in England’s final Test ofthe summer but he eventually brought up his latest memorable milestone at4.36pm on day five of their draw against Pakistan.


England v Pakistan: Third Test drawn on James Anderson's historic day

 England have to settle for a draw in the final Test against Pakistan on the day that James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets.
BBC News

England v Pakistan: James Anderson takes his 600th Test wicket

 James Anderson dismisses Pakistan's Azhar Ali to become the first seam bowler in history to take 600 Test wickets.
BBC News

