James Anderson has no plans to stop playing for England after 600th wicket

James Anderson gave the strongest hint yet that he is actively planning forone last crack at the Ashes next winter, promising that his historic 600thTest wicket is a stepping stone rather than the end of the road.

Anderson’sbig moment was delayed by dropped catches and rain in England’s final Test ofthe summer but he eventually brought up his latest memorable milestone at4.36pm on day five of their draw against Pakistan.