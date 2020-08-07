Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Todd Fuhrman: Trail Blazers' lack of defense will be their undoing against Lakers

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Todd Fuhrman: Trail Blazers' lack of defense will be their undoing against Lakers

Todd Fuhrman: Trail Blazers' lack of defense will be their undoing against Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers move to the 8th seed after Damian Lillard led the team to victory against the Dallas Mavericks with 61 points.

Lillard's performance was praiseworthy, but Todd Fuhrman isn't convinced that they'll be a match for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers if they don't pay defense.

Hear Todd explains why the Blazers aren't currently set up to take on the Lakers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman: Trail Blazers' lack of defense will be their undoing against Lakers

Todd Fuhrman: Trail Blazers' lack of defense will be their undoing against Lakers The Portland Trail Blazers move to the 8th seed after Damian Lillard led the team to victory against...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis explains why you should hop on the Blazers vs the Clippers [Video]

Clay Travis explains why you should hop on the Blazers vs the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday. Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Cousin Sal weigh in on this matchup.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:06Published