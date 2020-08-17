Clay Travis: Trail Blazers have a 'proverbial puncher's chance' against the Lakers this series

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers will meet in the Orlando Bubble for the Playoff series, and Clay Travis tells Cousin Sal, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta who he thinks has the upper hand.

The Blazers have played really well in the Bubble, and the Lakers' offense has looked weak... hear why Clay thinks the Blazers could have a puncher's chance to ruin the NBA's post season and knock LeBron James out in the first round.