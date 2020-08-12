MVHS reducing workforce

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 10 minutes ago

Layoffs at Mohawk Valley Health System will start Thursday, according to President Darlene Stromstad.

A "revenue recovery and restructuring plan"....because of financial losses in the pandemic.

A number of positions will be eliminated starting tomorrow.

Mvhs tells newschannel two...the positions are primarily clerical, administrative, and mical office support staff among others.

--we were not given a number.

Ceo darlene stromstad says maintaining the frontline positions that directly care for patients, such as nurses, is the priority.

She went on to say that severance and short-term continuation of health insurance has been made available to eligible employees.

In addition to layoffs.... furloughs and salary cuts have been extended to mid october.

Another part of the recovery plan is the closure of faxton urgent care.

--we told you about this last month.

Telehealth services for urgent care are available through august 31st.

Stromstad was not available for an interview.

We have the full plan outlined on wktv.com.

