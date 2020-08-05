MSDH reports 1,081 new coronavirus cases, 45 new deaths Wednesday

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,081 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths Wednesday, Aug.

Two days after the state reported less than a thousand cases, the state reported more than a thousand cases today.

The latest report from the mississippi state department of health.

The state announced 1,081 new cases of the coronavirus.

A total of 69 thousand 374 cases in the magnolia state.... there are 45 new deaths to report, however.

Six of them are local.

The state said there were three deaths in grenada county.

It also reported one death each in lafayette, lowndes and montgomery counties the state also reported said 17 of the overall deaths happened between july 26 and august 6th.

During that time two people died in tishomingo county and one person each in union and webster counties mississippi's coronavirus death toll is near two thousand since the state began reporting in mid-march.

