Pa. Health Dept. Reports 501 New Coronavirus Cases And 19 Additional Deaths

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 501 New Coronavirus Cases And 19 Additional Deaths

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 501 New Coronavirus Cases And 19 Additional Deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 501 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday and 19 additional death.


No new Covid cases, no additional deaths

Thailand on Saturday reported no new coronavirus cases, leaving totals at 3,390 cases and 58 deaths.
Florida Reports 4,300 New Coronavirus Cases, 106 Virus Deaths On Saturday

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,300 new cases and 106 coronavirus deaths on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000-mark; tally mounts to 26.47 lakh

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 57,982 new COVID-19 cases...
Allegheny Co. Total Coronavirus Cases Top 10,000, As Health Dept. Reports 8 Additional Deaths [Video]

Allegheny Co. Total Coronavirus Cases Top 10,000, As Health Dept. Reports 8 Additional Deaths

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 14 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,151 test results, and eight additional deaths.

COVID-19 in Nevada | Aug 26 [Video]

COVID-19 in Nevada | Aug 26

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada is slowing. The state Health Department is reporting 400 new cases in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 risks Botswana-De Beers sales deal delay [Video]

COVID-19 risks Botswana-De Beers sales deal delay

The Debswana joint venture provides 70% of Botswana's foreign exchange and 90% of diamond company De Beers' sales - but restrictions to contain the spread of the new coronavirus have delayed the..

