Pa. Health Dept. Reports 501 New Coronavirus Cases And 19 Additional Deaths
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 501 New Coronavirus Cases And 19 Additional Deaths
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 501 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday and 19 additional death.
