Catholic school offering five days a week in-person classes, sees enrollment increase Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:42s - Published 9 minutes ago Catholic school offering five days a week in-person classes, sees enrollment increase The COVID-19 pandemic has come with a silver lining for one Western New York Catholic school. St. Andrew's Country Day School in the Town of Tonawanda has seen an increase in enrollment. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MEANTIME, WITHMANY PARENTSSEEKING IN-PERSONINSTRUCTION -- SOMELOCAL... PRIVATE...AND PAROCHIALSCHOOLS AREREPORTING A BOOSTIN ENROLLMENT.TONIGHT, 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER OLIVIAPROIA TAKES US TOSAINT ANDREWSCOUNTRY DAYSCHOOL TO SEE HOWTHEY'RE SENDINGSTUDENTS SAFELYBACK TO SCHOOL.THE COVID-19PANDEMIC HAS COMEWITH A SILVER LININGFOR ST. ANDREW'SCOUNTRY DAYSCHOOL IN THE TOWNOF TONAWANDA.PAM: ENROLLMENT HASSEEN A SLIGHTINCREASE, NOTHINGTOO DRAMATIC AT THEMOMENT. I THINK SOMEARE STILL WAITING ONTHEIR DISTRICT'SPLANS BECAUSETHEY'RE NOTFINALIZED, BUT WE DOHAVE ROOM TO GROWSLIGHTLY.ST. ANDREW'S WILL BEREOPENING WITH AREGULAR IN-PERSONLEARNING SCHEDULEFIVE DAYS A WEEKFOR ALL GRADESPRE-K THROUGH 8TH.PAM: WE HAVE SUCH ASMALLER CLASS SIZETHAT THE ACTUALCAPACITY OF THE SIXFEET AND THE SOCIALDISTANCING WITH THESQUARE FOOTAGEFORMULA THAT THECDC PUT OUT ALLOWSUS TO BE ABLE TOHAVE STUDENTS HEREBECAUSE WE HAVE THESPACE BASED ON THENUMBERS THAT WEARE IN EACHCLASSROOM WITH ASLIGHT BIT OF ROOMTO GROW.STAND UP: THEYACTUALLY HAVE THEABILITY TO HAVE ASOCIALLY DISTANCEDGYM CLASS WITHSTUDENTS STAYING SIXFEET APART IN THESEBLUE BOXES.PAM: WE ARE LARGEENOUGH THAT WESTARTED MARKING OFFFLOOR SPACES TO BEABLE TO HAVE A LARGESIZE CLASS OF 18 INTHE GYM. SO THEYPYSICAL ED TEACHERIS GOING TO BECOMEREALLY CREATIVE ONWHAT HE HAS TOOFFER SUCH AS YOGAAND SOME OTHEROPTIONS.THEY'RE ALSOWORKING ON A PLANTO GET STUDENTSOUTSIDE THECLASSROOM.PAM: I'M WORKING ONHAVING PHYS ED ANDMUSIC AND ARTFUNCTION OUTSIDE ASLONG AS THE WEATHERIS PERMITTING SO ITGIVES THE CHILDREN ABREAK TO GETOUTSIDE AND NOT JUSTBE STUCK IN FOURWALLS ALL DAY.TUITION IS 54HUNDRED DOLLARSFOR THE SCHOOLYEAR. IN THE TOWN OFTONAWANDA. OLIVIAPROIA, 7EWN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Plum School District Implements Hybrid Model



Students in Plum will begin classes in September in-person for two days a week and three days remotely. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:16 Published 15 hours ago Linden Waldorf School to move all classes outside due to COVID-19



A local school is moving all classes outside due to the pandemic. The Linden Waldorf School is tucked behind Trinity Presbyterian Church in the Green Hills neighborhood. They’re building eight.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:54 Published 23 hours ago Not Exactly Vacation: Over 900 Students, Staff Test COVID-19 Positive In Georgia School District



Schools across Cherokee County, Georgia, are reeling from a massive outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to HuffPost, the district has already asked 826 students and 42 faculty and.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago