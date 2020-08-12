lexington covid numbers aug 12 2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Death is being reported in lexington.

New deaths: 1 ... the lexington- fayette county health department says it was a person in their 70's.

This brings the number of death in lexington to 48.

The health department is also reporting 62 new coronavirus cases.

This marks the fourth consecutive day the number of new cases was under 70.

The number of coronavirus cases in the city is at 4,106.

Of that number... 3,249 people have recovered from the virus.... according to the health department.

Lexington's public health commissioner...dr. kraig humbaugh...says he wants to avoid a potential second health crisis while battling the coronavirus.

He's talking about the upcoming flu season.

Humbaugh says he wants all lexingtonians to get their flu shot...saying right now only about 50 pecent do each year.

He says it's easy to confuse flu symtoms with covid symtoms...especially in the beginning stages of the coronavirus.

Humbaugh says flu vaccines will have to be given differently this year due to safety precautions...and now is the best time to prepare.

