Katy Perry has turned to her pop pal Sia for help when she struggled to cope with her 2017 breakup from Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry sought help from Sia after her split from Orlando Bloom

Sia stopped Maddie Ziegler getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein Sia has revealed she once prevented her longtime collaborator Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein after he invited her to join him.

Sia's close bond with the Kardashians Sia feels "really safe" around the Kardashian family, as she hailed Kim Kardashian West as a "protective" friend.

Katy Perry passed on David Guetta's Titanium after hearing Sia on the demo Katy Perry has recounted turning down vocals for David Guetta's hit tune Titanium, as she felt Sia was best for the track.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'bound' by mysticism and interest in aliens Katy Perry has revealed that she and Orlando Bloom bond through their shared interest in mysticism and alien conspiracies.

Kevin Hart and Katy Perry come to the TV host's defence, but her former DJ recalls "toxicity" on set.

Katy Perry defends friend Ellen DeGeneres following workplace turmoil Katy Perry has defended her friend Ellen DeGeneres following accusations she presided over a toxic workplace culture on her chat show.

Katy Perry is a week or 2 from giving birth, which makes this video all the more impressive as she accepts Orlando Bloom's challenge to show everyone her moves...

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are looking to live large -- as in a much larger house as their first baby's about to arrive. The couple's been making the rounds in..

It won't be long before Orlando Bloom is a father of two. The 43-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday's...

Orlando Bloom said he and Katy Perry would “definitely” consider moving to Australia to raise...

Katy Perry is a week or 2 from giving birth, which makes this video all the more impressive as she...