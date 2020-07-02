Global  
 

Katy Perry sought help from Sia after her split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry sought help from Sia after her split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry sought help from Sia after her split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has turned to her pop pal Sia for help when she struggled to cope with her 2017 breakup from Orlando Bloom.

