Rapid Action Force conducts flag-march within DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru

The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant informed that at three people have died in the violence that broke out last night over an allegedly inciting social media post. "Situation is completely under control," assured Pant. "Now, situation is completely under control. Curfew imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits and Section 144 imposed in remaining city. We are getting some companies from Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), to join our security arrangements," said Kamal Pant.
Heavy rains have triggered floods and landslides, wreaking havoc in Kerala. Flood-like situation witnessed in several low lying areas. Parts of Kottayam have been submerged in water. Water has entered in several houses throwing normal lives out of gear. Kuttanad area of Kerala's Alappuzha is flooded. Hundreds of acres of cultivation have been washed away. District administration has set up over 30 relief camps. Affected people are being shifted to safer areas. IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall, issued red alert for six districts including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha districts. Death toll in Idukki landslide has surged to 43. As many as 17 bodies including a six-month-old baby were recovered on Sunday. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, a full unit of Idukki Fire and Rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training have been leading the rescue operations in Idukki's Rajamala, informed the District Information Office. It added that 105 members of Kerala Armed Police, 21 members of local police, and 10 members of Rapid Action Force are also present on the spot of the landslide.
Section 144 to be remained in Bengaluru's areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15. Section 144 disallows gathering of four or more people at a place.On August 11 night, in Bengaluru city an angry mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA, Akhanda Srinivas. They also damaged public property, torched vehicles in the area near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas over a derogatory Facebook post. At least three people died in the violence. 60 police personnel were injured during the incident.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says that an Ofqual public consultation into the government's exam results system shows "no bias or detriment to those from the most deprived backgrounds or those from ethnic minority communities".
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson defends the government's late change to the exam results system, saying that the 'triple lock' is there for students who "do not get the grade that they truly deserve".
A-level students in Sunderland received their exam grades on Thursday morning. Exam boards have downgraded nearly 40% of school leavers' grades in England according to Ofqual whilst UCAS figures show that the total number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has risen with 358,860 taking up places so far, up 2.9% on the same point last year.