Rapid Action Force conducts flag-march within DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru

Personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) conduct flag-march on August 13 within DJ Halli police station limits in Bengaluru.

Section 144 has been imposed in the area until 6 am on 15th August.

On August 11 night, deadly violence broke in the area over a derogatory Facebook post.

At least three people died in the violence.