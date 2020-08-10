Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapid Action Force conducts flag-march within DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Rapid Action Force conducts flag-march within DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru

Rapid Action Force conducts flag-march within DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru

Personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) conduct flag-march on August 13 within DJ Halli police station limits in Bengaluru.

Section 144 has been imposed in the area until 6 am on 15th August.

On August 11 night, deadly violence broke in the area over a derogatory Facebook post.

At least three people died in the violence.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rapid Action Force Rapid Action Force specialised wing of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force to deal with riot and crowd control situations

3 dead in Bengaluru violence, situation completely under control: Police Commissioner [Video]

3 dead in Bengaluru violence, situation completely under control: Police Commissioner

The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant informed that at three people have died in the violence that broke out last night over an allegedly inciting social media post. "Situation is completely under control," assured Pant. "Now, situation is completely under control. Curfew imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits and Section 144 imposed in remaining city. We are getting some companies from Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), to join our security arrangements," said Kamal Pant.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published
Kerala floods: Residential areas submerged, red alert issued for 6 districts [Video]

Kerala floods: Residential areas submerged, red alert issued for 6 districts

Heavy rains have triggered floods and landslides, wreaking havoc in Kerala. Flood-like situation witnessed in several low lying areas. Parts of Kottayam have been submerged in water. Water has entered in several houses throwing normal lives out of gear. Kuttanad area of Kerala's Alappuzha is flooded. Hundreds of acres of cultivation have been washed away. District administration has set up over 30 relief camps. Affected people are being shifted to safer areas. IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall, issued red alert for six districts including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha districts. Death toll in Idukki landslide has surged to 43. As many as 17 bodies including a six-month-old baby were recovered on Sunday. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, a full unit of Idukki Fire and Rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training have been leading the rescue operations in Idukki's Rajamala, informed the District Information Office. It added that 105 members of Kerala Armed Police, 21 members of local police, and 10 members of Rapid Action Force are also present on the spot of the landslide.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published

Bangalore Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India

Bengaluru violence: Section 144 to remain in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till Aug 15 [Video]

Bengaluru violence: Section 144 to remain in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till Aug 15

Section 144 to be remained in Bengaluru's areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15. Section 144 disallows gathering of four or more people at a place.On August 11 night, in Bengaluru city an angry mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA, Akhanda Srinivas. They also damaged public property, torched vehicles in the area near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas over a derogatory Facebook post. At least three people died in the violence. 60 police personnel were injured during the incident.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

After Bengaluru violence, Hyderabad police on alert to monitor offensive social media posts

 Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned people against posting inappropriate and inflammatory content on social media.
DNA

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Williamson rules out BAME discrimination in results system [Video]

Williamson rules out BAME discrimination in results system

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says that an Ofqual public consultation into the government’s exam results system shows “no bias or detriment to those from the most deprived backgrounds or those from ethnic minority communities”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:29Published
Williamson defends ‘triple lock’ on A-level results day [Video]

Williamson defends ‘triple lock’ on A-level results day

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson defends the government’s late change to the exam results system, saying that the ‘triple lock’ is there for students who “do not get the grade that they truly deserve”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
Students in Sunderland receive A-level results [Video]

Students in Sunderland receive A-level results

A-level students in Sunderland received their exam grades on Thursday morning. Exam boards have downgraded nearly 40% of school leavers’ grades in England according to Ofqual whilst UCAS figures show that the total number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has risen with 358,860 taking up places so far, up 2.9% on the same point last year. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

It was public's fault: Eye-witness shares details of Bengaluru violence [Video]

It was public's fault: Eye-witness shares details of Bengaluru violence

Sharif, who belongs to Civil Defence and also an eye witness to the vandalisation of DJ Halli Police Station in Bengaluru where violence had broken out on late night of August 11, held the public..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Bengaluru violence: Deputy Commissioner calls to 'maintain peace' [Video]

Bengaluru violence: Deputy Commissioner calls to 'maintain peace'

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru Urban, GN Shivamurthy visited the DJ Halli Police Station that was vandalised last night, as violence broke out over an alleged inciting social media..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station [Video]

Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station

Even as a mob was going on a rampage in Bengaluru, a group of Muslim youth came to the aid of policemen at the DJ Halli police station. The group formed a human chain and stood outside the police..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:53Published