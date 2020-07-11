3 dead in Bengaluru violence, situation completely under control: Police Commissioner

Talking about safety of women and children in national capital, Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava assured that several steps are being taken for security. "Security of women and children is our priority. We want to assure people that many steps are being taken in this direction. We have been trying our best to provide full security to people," Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said.
The Commissioner of Police, Mumbai held a press conference to provide an update on the progress in investigation regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Param Bir Singh revealed that during the probe, police found that the late actor suffered from bipolar disorder and was taking medications. He was also consulting a psychiatrist for treatment. Mumbai police have so far recorded statements of over 55 people. Mumbai police chief also spoke on the possible conclusions of the investigation. If the investigators don't find any criminality in Sushant's death, then they will approach a magistrate to file a closure report. However, if criminality is found, then charges under the Indian Penal Code would be filed, and the probe would continue. PB Singh also revealed the various angles which the probe team is following up on, including professional rivalry, financial transactions, and health. Meanwhile, controversy has broken out over a parallel investigation being conducted by Bihar police following a complaint against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by the late actor's father. A senior officer sent to Mumbai was 'forcibly quarantined' as per Bihar police chief, Gupteshwar Pandey. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:04Published
Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 informed that no direct transfer from Sushant's account to Rhea Chakraborty's account found so far. "Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 cr were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing," said Singh.
Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on August 12 said that Bengaluru violence was a totally organised incident. "In just one hour after the social media post, large number of people gathered and vandalised the area, this was not an isolated but very organised incident," said CT Ravi. The minister also hit out Congress party over the violent incidence. At least three people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post.
3 people were killed and over 60 policemen were injured as clashes erupted in Bengaluru over an alleged derogatory social media post. The post on Facebook was made by Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy's nephew and was allegedly derogatory of Prophet Muhammad. The Congress leader's nephew has already been arrested. 110 people accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. The police teams that tried to contain the violence also bore the brunt of the mob as their vehicles were damaged. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. While appealing people to maintain peace, he also said that violence against journalists, police and people last night was unacceptable. Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru city while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17Published
Preparation for Independence Day is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Full dress rehearsal was held on August 11. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal, two CRPF, five Jammu and Kashmir Police, one Home guard contingents. Authorities are enforcing special precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All those who participated in the parade had already undergone COVID-19 test and all were tested negative. The main function will be held at Government Degree College Ground, Udhampur. The country will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day this year.
DMK MP Kanimozhi has said that a CISF officer at the Chennai airport asked her if she was Indian, when she could not speak Hindi. The DMK MP said that they were going through security checking when she requested a CISF official to speak in Tamil or English since she did not understand Hindi. The DMK MP said that the officer then asked if she Indian at all and questioned since when is being Indian equal to knowing Hindi. The DMK MP's complaint led to the CISF ordering a probe into the incident. The DMK MP further said that the beauty of the country lies in its diversity and inclusiveness and condemned the incident. Meanwhile, former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram also came out in support of Kanimozhi and said that such incidents are not unusual. He added that he had faced similar incidents in the past. 'If the Central government is genuinely committed to both Hindi and English being the official languages of India, it must insist that all central government employees are bilingual in Hindi and English,' said Chidambaram. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published
Heavy rains have triggered floods and landslides, wreaking havoc in Kerala. Flood-like situation witnessed in several low lying areas. Parts of Kottayam have been submerged in water. Water has entered in several houses throwing normal lives out of gear. Kuttanad area of Kerala's Alappuzha is flooded. Hundreds of acres of cultivation have been washed away. District administration has set up over 30 relief camps. Affected people are being shifted to safer areas. IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall, issued red alert for six districts including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha districts. Death toll in Idukki landslide has surged to 43. As many as 17 bodies including a six-month-old baby were recovered on Sunday. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, a full unit of Idukki Fire and Rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training have been leading the rescue operations in Idukki's Rajamala, informed the District Information Office. It added that 105 members of Kerala Armed Police, 21 members of local police, and 10 members of Rapid Action Force are also present on the spot of the landslide.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
Rapid Action Force has been deployed at Kanpur's Bikru village area where the 8 policemen were killed. Normalcy has not completely returned in the area. The main accused of the encounter, Vikas Dubey was shot dead in encounter on outskirts of Kanpur on July 10.
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:04Published
At least two people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post. The incident took place in DJ Halli area. Around 60 police personnel..