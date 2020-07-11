3 dead in Bengaluru violence, situation completely under control: Police Commissioner

'Was asked if I am Indian,' says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP



DMK MP Kanimozhi has said that a CISF officer at the Chennai airport asked her if she was Indian, when she could not speak Hindi. The DMK MP said that they were going through security checking when she requested a CISF official to speak in Tamil or English since she did not understand Hindi. The DMK MP said that the officer then asked if she Indian at all and questioned since when is being Indian equal to knowing Hindi. The DMK MP's complaint led to the CISF ordering a probe into the incident. The DMK MP further said that the beauty of the country lies in its diversity and inclusiveness and condemned the incident. Meanwhile, former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram also came out in support of Kanimozhi and said that such incidents are not unusual. He added that he had faced similar incidents in the past. 'If the Central government is genuinely committed to both Hindi and English being the official languages of India, it must insist that all central government employees are bilingual in Hindi and English,' said Chidambaram. Watch the full video for all the details.

