Why has the Covid-19 daily death toll been revised?
Why has the Covid-19 daily death toll been revised?
A review of how Covid-19 deaths are calculated in England has reduced the UKtoll by more than 5,000.
But what is the new methodology and why have thefigures changed?
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Washington/Geneva, Aug 9 (efe-epa).- The United States, the country with the largest number of...
WorldNews - Published
3 days ago
As COVID-19 infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, new coronavirus...
FOXNews.com - Published
1 week ago
Florida has recorded its highest single-day number of coronavirus related deaths with 276 reported by...
Independent - Published
2 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Gottlieb: U.S. death toll could reach 300,000 [NFA] Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday that the United States coronavirus death toll could hit 300,000 by the end of 2020. This report produced by.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49 Published 3 days ago
Idukki landslide: Death toll rises to 42 Death toll has risen to 42 in landslide that occurred on August 7th in Idukki's Rajamala. 16 bodies were recovered by rescue teams on August 9. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 4 days ago