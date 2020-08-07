catholic schools to open

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 weeks ago

Lexington catholic high school.

L3: abc 36 news white lexington catholic reopening to in-person classes first day is august 17 the school announced today it would reopen to in- person instruction on august 19.

Governor beshear has asked schools to hold off having in-person classes until september 28th.

A letter was sent to families saying the decision to reopen was made under the guidance of bishop john stowe, superintendent tom brown and in collaboration with other bishops in the state it also says everyone must wear face covering, practice social distance, and be willing to have their temperature taken.